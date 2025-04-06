SNL Returns to Wallen's Exit

Morgan Wallen was in a hurry to leave Saturday Night Live last weekend, but it seems the show wasn't finished with him yet. In the NBC program's first broadcast since the singer's hasty retreat at the end of the show on which he was the musical guest, and his follow-up post about getting "to God's country," the script included two tweaks, People reports:



Wallen joke No. 1: In the cold open, James Austin Johnson played President Trump announcing his new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House: "I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It's called Heard and McDonald Island. McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God's country, right? Remember that?"