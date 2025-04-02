Morgan Wallen Now Selling 'God's Country' Merch

Morgan Wallen appears to be capitalizing off the headlines. Since his abrupt exit from Saturday Night Live and social media plea to "get me to God's country" fueled speculation that the country artist wasn't pleased to be in New York, Wallen has doubled down on his apparent new catchphrase. He's now selling $45 T-shirts and trucker hats with the message, "Get me to God's country," TMZ reports. The merchandise is currently available for preorder on Wallen's website. It comes after Wallen's post was transformed into a meme, with online users posting photos to showcase what "God's country" is to them, per Mashable. (For SNL writer Josh Patten, it's a truck full of Krispy Kremes.)
Sources in Wallen's orbit maintain he enjoyed his time on SNL and intended no slight, per Variety. But SNL star Kenan Thompson has suggested there's more to it. "We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?" he told Entertainment Weekly. Wallen, who performed two songs as SNL's musical guest on Saturday, had been approached to appear in a pre-taped musical sketch but declined for unknown reasons, leaving a spot for Joe Jonas to fill, per Variety. (More Morgan Wallen stories.)