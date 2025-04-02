Morgan Wallen Now Selling 'God's Country' Merch

Morgan Wallen appears to be capitalizing off the headlines. Since his abrupt exit from Saturday Night Live and social media plea to "get me to God's country" fueled speculation that the country artist wasn't pleased to be in New York, Wallen has doubled down on his apparent new catchphrase. He's now selling $45 T-shirts and trucker hats with the message, "Get me to God's country," TMZ reports. The merchandise is currently available for preorder on Wallen's website. It comes after Wallen's post was transformed into a meme, with online users posting photos to showcase what "God's country" is to them, per Mashable. (For SNL writer Josh Patten, it's a truck full of Krispy Kremes.)