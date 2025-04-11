Eric Dane: I Have ALS

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the 52-year-old actor revealed in an interview with People. "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," said Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time." Dane also played Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy. He is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart and they have two children together, ages 13 and 15. The couple filed for divorce in 2018 but just recently filed to dismiss the divorce, E! Online reports.
ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a degenerative disease in which the muscles progressively become paralyzed, with patients ultimately losing their ability to talk, eat, walk, and breathe on their own. While the mean life expectancy for those diagnosed with the incurable disease is two to five years, the rate of progression can vary widely, with some patients (including Stephen Hawking) living for decades with the disease. (More Eric Dane stories.)