Death Toll in Nightclub Roof Collapse Rises to 184

The death toll in Tuesday's nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, now stands at 184, with more than 200 injuries also reported. Eight of those victims are in critical condition, and doctors say another dozen or so are also not yet in the clear. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue to search the site, but authorities say hope has dwindled for finding more survivors, the AP reports. The cause of the collapse is not yet clear, nor is it clear when the building was last inspected. The club says it is cooperating with authorities.

