Katy Perry's Song in Space Fit the Moment

On Sunday night, just hours before she blasted off the planet with an all-woman crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, Katy Perry made an announcement. "I think I'm gonna sing, I'm gonna sing a little bit. I gotta sing in space!" the 40-year-old pop star said in an Instagram video that showed off her seat on the rocket, complete with a "K. Perry" label and her "call name," Feather. Perry kept that promise, with spacemate Gayle King telling her CBS Mornings colleagues after they'd touched back down that Perry belted out Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," reports the Independent.