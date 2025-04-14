Science / Blue Origin All-Women Crew Ready to Launch Into Space Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez among those to fly on Blue Origin rocket By John Johnson Posted Apr 14, 2025 7:32 AM CDT Copied This image provided by Blue Origin shows, first row, seated, from left: Lauren Sanchez and Kerianne Flynn, and standing in back from left: Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Aisha Bowe in West Texas. (Blue Origin via AP) See 1 more photo An all-women crew is getting ready to lift off into space on Monday on a Blue Origin rocket from Jeff Bezos' company. Unless glitches arise, the rocket is scheduled to blast off at 9:30am Eastern from the company's launch pad in rural west Texas. The six: Pop star Katy Perry, journalist and Bezos fiancee Lauren Sanchez (who is a pilot), journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and civil rights activist and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen are aboard, per the Guardian. Live-stream: You can watch a live-stream via Space.com here. Perry's prep: In an interview with the AP before the flight, Perry said she was "psychologically" preparing by reading the works of astronomer Carl Sagan and others. "I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You're brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, 'I'll go to space in the future.'" The trip: A 59-foot New Shepard rocket will carry the crew to the Karman Line, known as the international boundary line of space, where they will experience a few minutes of microgravity before returning to Earth, explains USA Today. The whole trip should take about 10 minutes. This is the 11th "space tourism" flight by Blue Origin. (More Blue Origin stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error