All-Women Crew Ready to Launch Into Space

An all-women crew is getting ready to lift off into space on Monday on a Blue Origin rocket from Jeff Bezos' company. Unless glitches arise, the rocket is scheduled to blast off at 9:30am Eastern from the company's launch pad in rural west Texas.

Pop star Katy Perry, journalist and Bezos fiancee Lauren Sanchez (who is a pilot), journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and civil rights activist and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen are aboard, per the Guardian. Live-stream: You can watch a live-stream via Space.com here.