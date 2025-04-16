Poll: MAGA Support Has Almost Doubled in 14 Months

Some 36% of voters now support Trump movement, up from 20% at start of 2024
Posted Apr 16, 2025 1:25 PM CDT
Poll: More Republicans Are Identifying as MAGA
Demonstrators wave MAGA flags outside the Manhattan criminal court following the sentencing in Trump's hush money case, in New York, Jan. 10, 2025.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

President Trump's Make America Great Again movement is more popular than ever, at least with Republicans, since his return to office. That's according to a poll from NBC News released this week and conducted in early March by GOP pollster Bill McInturff and Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. It found that 36% of registered voters now identify as MAGA supporters, up from 29% just before last year's election and 20% at the start of 2024. "All of that shift is coming from Republicans," McInturff says. "Look at this transformed party, where in 14 months we've gone from 40% of Republicans from saying they identify as MAGA to 71%."

Just before the election, only 55% of Republicans identified with the MAGA movement, according to the poll; that's a 16-point gain since Trump won back the White House. The figures for all voters show a big shift in college-educated men—36% of them now support the MAGA movement, up from 21% last year. The poll "says that MAGA is gaining tremendous support," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "I am not, at all, surprised!!!"

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted last week, however, found that voters are losing confidence in Trump's handling of the economy, with 44% in approval, down from 51% last month. Only 42% approved of his new tariffs. Asked if they believe Trump has a clear plan for tariffs and trade, 91% of Republicans said yes, compared to 16% of Democrats and 43% of independents. (More MAGA stories.)

