Major Florida Citrus Grower Jumps Ship, Will Build Homes

One of Florida's biggest citrus growers plans to build a 3,000-acre community in southwest Florida, just months after announcing it was abandoning its citrus-growing operations at the end of this year's season. Alico Inc.—which Agriculture Dive reports has been a Tropicana supplier—said it has filed a development application for the first of two villages near the intersection of Collier, Lee, and Hendry counties. Each village will have about 4,500 homes and will be integrated with 6,000 acres of protected conservation land, the company said. The Fort Myers-based company owns 53,371 acres across eight counties in Florida and 48,700 acres of oil, gas, and mineral rights in the state.