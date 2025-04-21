Robots Take On the Humans in Half-Marathon

Congratulations, humans. You bested humanoid robot runners in a half-marathon billed as the first of its kind. Given the fast progress the robots are making, however, it might not pay to bet on next year's race just yet. Details:

About 12,000 human runners and 21 humanoid robots participated in Saturday's 13.1-mile race in Beijing, reports Wired. The competition was hailed as the first time humans and bipedal robots ran in the same race, though they used separate tracks for safety reasons, notes the AP.