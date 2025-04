Maybe the biggest story in the NFL draft centered not on the first pick but on the 144th. On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns selected Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, reports the AP. It was a stunner because at one point, Sanders—son of former NFL phenom and Colorado coach Deion Sanders—was thought to be a first-round lock, maybe even a top-five overall pick. But team after team passed him by, starting on Thursday night. In fact, five quarterbacks were picked before him.