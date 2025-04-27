10 States That Pay Most (and Least) for Housing

If you've been priced out of buying a home over the past few years, the latest analysis out of WalletHub may help you narrow your options down. The site looked at the cost of mortgages and home energy expenses in all 50 states in the US to figure out which states are seeing the most and least costs associated with housing. Every state in WalletHub's top 10 (the ones forking over a lot) sees homeowners spending at least 30% of their median monthly household income on household costs. Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive state, with residents there doling out nearly 54% of their income for such expenses. The state where home hunters may be best off: Iowa, where homeowners spend just shy of 19% of their income on housing. Here, the top and bottom 10: