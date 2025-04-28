Putin Calling a 3-Day Ceasefire in May

Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 to mark the World War II Victory Day, reports the AP. The move comes as President Trump's administration decides whether a deal to end the more than three-year war is within reach.

The Kremlin said the truce will start on May 8 and last through the end of May 10. The Kremlin said that Putin ordered the full cessation of hostilities on "humanitarian grounds" to mark the May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany.