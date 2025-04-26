On Sidelines of Pope's Funeral, a Trump-Zelensky Huddle

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly on Saturday before the funeral for Pope Francis as the American leader steps up pressure to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It was the first face-to-face encounter between Trump and the Ukrainian leader since they argued during a heated Oval Office meeting at the White House in late February, per the AP . Zelensky's office had said teams were making arrangements for the leaders to talk again Saturday, but Trump went directly to the Rome airport after the funeral and boarded Air Force One for the flight back to the US. A Zelensky rep said Trump and Zelensky didn't meet again in person due to tight scheduling.

The get-together lasted about 15 minutes inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, where Francis often preached the need for a peaceful end to the war, just before Trump and Zelensky took their seats at the funeral service. Zelensky noted a "good meeting" on social media afterward. "We discussed a lot one on one," he wrote on X. "Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results." He also made sure to say "thank you." The White House called the discussion "very productive" and said it would release more details.

The Vatican long ago offered to help facilitate peace talks, and Francis had regularly called for peace and dialogue. That Trump and Zelensky spoke privately, face-to-face and hunched over on chairs on the marbled floors of the pope's home, on the day of his funeral, was perhaps a fitting way to honor his wishes. The meeting came together hours after Trump said on social media that Russia and Ukraine should meet "at very high levels" on ending the three-year war that was sparked by Russia's invasion. Trump has pressed both sides to quickly come to an agreement to end the war, but while Zelensky agreed to an American plan for an initial 30-day halt to hostilities, Russia hasn't signed on and has continued to strike at targets inside Ukraine. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had met earlier on Friday with Putin in Moscow, and Trump said both sides were "very close to a deal."