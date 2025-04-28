Canada Votes, and Trump Is 'the X Factor'

A record 7.3 million Canadians voted early in the federal election, but for those with ballots still to cast, Monday is the day. Election Day sees Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader and a political newcomer, attempting to extend his tenure beyond mere months, while facing a challenge from a career politician dubbed "Trump lite." Here's what to know:



The parties: Canadians vote for a lawmaker to represent their riding, or electoral district, not for a leader directly. Lawmakers hail from five major parties: The Liberal Party, Conservative Party, New Democratic Party, Green Party, and the Bloc Québécois, specific to Quebec.