It's Apparently Time to Return to Wisteria Lane

For those longing for the network television of two decades ago, the reboot gods have got you covered. As Deadline reports, the housewives of Wisteria Lane are about to get desperate again in a spinoff of ABC's long-running hit, Desperate Housewives. Onyx Collective, which streams shows on Hulu, is "reimagining" the show as "a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul de sac called Wisteria Lane."

Kerry Washington is attached as an executive producer, and may or may not act in it; her Simpson Street studio is linked to 20th Television, which is producing and recently acquired ABC Signature, which was the studio behind the original show. The announcement comes about six months after the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

The man not yet on board is creator and executive producer Marc Cherry, and Eva Longoria tells People it would take a lot of arm-twisting to get him to sign on. "He feels like we've exhausted the characters," she says. Of a return herself, Longoria says, "I can't sleep with any more people on that street. I have slept with every person on the street, as did Nicollette Sheridan." 20th Television has two more reboots in the works: Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Prison Break. (More Desperate Housewives stories.)