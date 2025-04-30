Falcons, Coach Fined $350K Over Shedeur Sanders Prank

Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, probably won't be involved in any more prank calls for a while. The NFL says the Falcons have been fined $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 over Friday's prank call to quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft, NBC News reports. In a video of the call, Jax Ulbrich was seated next to a friend who pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The friend said Saints would draft Sanders, then revealed the call was a prank. The Falcons said Jax Ulbrich spotted Sanders' phone number on his father's iPad and wrote it down to use later.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said in a statement, per CNN. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization." The team said the Ulbriches would also take part in "community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter." Sanders, who had been considered a top draft prospect, wasn't selected until the fifth round. The 23-year-old, who is now a Cleveland Brown, said he wasn't bothered by the "childish" prank.

Jax Ulbrich apologized to Sanders in an Instagram post Sunday. "Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful," he wrote. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."