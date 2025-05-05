White House: 'No Final Decisions' on Movie Tariffs

President Trump's Sunday night announcement that he plans to slap a "100% Tariff" on foreign films sent shockwaves through Hollywood, but he didn't provide details, and the White House didn't have many new ones to add on Monday. "Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again," spokesman Kush Desai told the Hollywood Reporter.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Hollywood execs were scrambling Monday to determine how the announcement could affect business. Execs said they were not given advance notice of Trump's announcement.

Trump said Monday that he will meet with entertainment industry reps, Deadline reports. "I'm not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry," he said. "We're going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they're happy with it, because we're all about jobs."