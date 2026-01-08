Trump Pulls US From 66 Global Organizations

The Trump administration will withdraw the US from dozens of international organizations, including the United Nations' population agency and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations—a further retreat by the US from global cooperation. President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, the AP reports. Trump had instructed his administration to review participation in and funding for all international organizations, including those affiliated with the UN, according to a White House statement on social media.

Most of the targets are UN-related agencies, commissions, and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, and other issues that the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and "woke" initiatives, according to a partial list obtained by the AP. "The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity," a State Department statement said.

The administration previously suspended support from agencies like the World Health Organization, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, the UN Human Rights Council, and the UN cultural agency UNESCO as it has taken an a la carte approach to paying its dues to the world body, picking which operations and agencies it decides align with Trump's agenda. The move marks a major shift from how previous administrations—both Republican and Democratic—have dealt with the UN, and it has forced the world body, already undergoing its own internal reckoning, to respond with a series of staffing and program cuts. "I think what we're seeing is the crystallization of the US approach to multilateralism, which is 'my way or the highway,'" said Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group.