Murder Suspect Is On the Run in Texas

Police in north Texas have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who allegedly removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear in court on Monday, reports WFAA . Authorities in Van Zandt County say Trevor McEuen, 30, removed the monitor and left his home about 5:30am, reports NBC Dallas-Fort Worth . It wasn't clear whether he then fled on foot or in a vehicle, but police were searching the nearby US 80 highway near Grand Saline.

McEuen is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor in 2023, and he was allowed out on bond after his lawyer called the original amount of $2 million excessive and got it lowered to $500,000. The murder occurred in Kaufman County. Police say McEuen admitted to the killing after he was taken into custody, per Fox4News. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)