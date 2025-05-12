Suit Seeks to Open Evidence to DNA Tests in Lindbergh Case

In a new development in a 93-year-old case, a lawsuit seeks to let experts apply the latest DNA analysis to evidence in the Lindbergh baby case. The plaintiffs want envelopes that held ransom notes tested for saliva to see whether anyone other than Bruno Hauptmann, who was executed for the kidnapping and killing of the young child of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, was involved in the crime, Popular Mechanics reports. The envelopes and other evidence are in an archive at the New Jersey state police museum.

Similar tests have identified two more possible victims in the Gilgo Beach killings in New York, authorities announced last month. The plaintiffs in the New Jersey suit were identified as a history professor, a retired teacher, and a developmental psychologist who want to take advantage of progress in DNA analysis. "It has only been recently that DNA testing and analysis have evolved with the potential of testing those envelopes to produce definitive investigative leads that could resolve lingering uncertainties," said Colleen Fitzpatrick, a genetic genealogist. Doubts persist about whether Hauptmann, a 36-year-old German immigrant, could have pulled off the crime alone, per the Guardian. "There are far too many circumstantial things [in] this case to have any possible belief that one strange person acted alone," Kurt Perhach, the plaintiffs' lawyer, wrote.

The New Jersey archive was open for examination decades ago but has been closed to researchers for more than a year, even as pressure has built to allow new tests in the case involving the family of the famed pilot. An earlier suit handled by Perhach hit a wall when a court found it hadn't established a public interest in the testing. State police said then that they were concerned about harm being done to the artifacts. "This is a 93-year-old case and I don't think they actually care about knowing the truth," Perhach said. "But their argument about damaging the documents is completely laughable." Charles Lindbergh Jr. was 20 months old when he was taken from the family home in New Jersey on March 1, 1932, and killed. (More DNA evidence stories.)