Judge Deals a Blow to New Trump Border Strategy

The Trump administration transferred administration of a strip of land along the border to the military last month—but efforts to prosecute migrants for trespassing on the newly declared military installation may not be working out as planned. The New York Times reports that a federal magistrate judge in New Mexico has dismissed charges against almost 100 migrants accused of willfully violating security restrictions and appears likely to dismiss hundreds more charges. Defense lawyers argued that many of the migrants crossed in the dark or in between signs and had no idea that the 60-foot strip of land known as the Roosevelt Reservation was a restricted military area.

"It's just a bunch of desert," said defense lawyer Carlos Ibarra. "They're just coming over the same as usual, and all of a sudden, it's military charges. Nobody knows what's going on." The Times reports that the arrests "swamped local jails," with dozens of migrants brought to federal courtrooms every day to face charges. The undocumented migrants whose trespassing cases have been dismissed are still being held on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry and are likely to be deported. Critics say the military has taken control of a larger area than expected, with the defense area apparently stretching three miles from the border in some parts of New Mexico, the Times reports.

"There's no clarity about where these zones are; there's only an estimated zone," Stevie Paz with the community-based organization NMCafe tells KOAT. "This could impact anybody who is just stopping along the way, who isn't familiar with the area, and doesn't know that it's a military zone and be apprehended." Democratic state Rep. Sarah Silva said the heavy military presence was "beginning to feel like an occupation," though conservative politicians and farmers in the border area have welcomed the stepped-up border enforcement, the Times reports. (More US-Mexico border stories.)