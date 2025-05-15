Governor's Move Is Another Win for Menendez Brothers

The news just got better for Erik and Lyle Menendez. Days after a judge changed their sentences to make them eligible for parole , California Gov. Gavin Newsom withdrew his request for further clemency investigations, reports LA Mag . That wipes out one more hurdle and means the brothers could be declared eligible for release at a hearing scheduled for June 13, according to the state parole board.

It does not mean, however, that the brothers—who have now admitted to killing their parents in a 1989 double-homicide—will walk free next month should the board rule in their favor. "A 90-day review period would follow, and Newsom could still block their release," notes the Los Angeles Times. However, the governor's new move suggests he would be unlikely to do so, the newspaper notes.