Judge Orders Education Dept. to Reinstate Employees

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department and ordered the agency to reinstate employees who were fired in mass layoffs. US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from carrying out two plans announced in March that sought to work toward Trump's goal to dismantle the department, the AP reports.

The lawsuit: The injunction was requested in a lawsuit filed by the Somerville and Easthampton school districts in Massachusetts, as well as the American Federation of Teachers and other education groups. The groups said the layoffs amounted to an illegal shutdown of the Education Department. They said it left the department unable to carry out responsibilities required by Congress, including duties to support special education, distribute financial aid, and enforce civil rights laws.