Plane Crashes in San Diego, Setting Homes, Cars on Fire

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 22, 2025 8:36 AM CDT
Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.   (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said. The number of casualties was not immediately clear. "We have jet fuel all over the place," said Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy. "Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now." He said "there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described "a gigantic debris field," per the AP.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. "You could barely see in front of you," he said. The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 3:45am near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. "The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the FAA said in a statement. The plane can carry six to eight people. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

