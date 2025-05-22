Plane Crashes in San Diego, Setting Homes, Cars on Fire

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said. The number of casualties was not immediately clear. "We have jet fuel all over the place," said Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy. "Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now." He said "there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described "a gigantic debris field," per the AP.