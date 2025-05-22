What We Know About the DC Museum Shooting

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were days from a possible engagement. But Lischinsky never got the chance to pop the question. As the staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, left an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum late Wednesday, they were shot dead.



They were identified Thursday by Israel's government. "We will not be deterred by terror. We will continue our mission across the globe, with unwavering commitment to represent Israel with pride," reads a post on X.

Police sources indicate the suspected shooter, a 31-year-old Chicago resident who allegedly admitted to carrying out the killings in the name of Palestine, shot the couple as they were leaving the museum with two others, per the Washington Post.