Mary Lou Retton Charged With DUI in West Virginia

Last year, Mary Lou Retton struggled with her health . Now, it's legal trouble for the Olympic gold-medal gymnast. According to magistrate court records, Retton, 57, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after getting pulled over in Fairmont, in West Virginia's Marion County, on May 17, per WDTV and West Virginia MetroNews . A family member reportedly posted the West Virginia native's $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

People notes that the arrest of Retton, the first American woman to bring home Olympic gold in individual all-around gymnastics, comes about two years after she landed in intensive care with a rare type of pneumonia. "It's been really hard," she said last July. "My lungs are so scarred. It will be a lifetime of recovery. My physicality was the only thing I had, and it was taken away from me." (More Mary Lou Retton stories.)