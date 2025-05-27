FBI Reinvestigating White House Cocaine Find

The FBI will reinvestigate several incidents that have become "popular talking points on America's political right wing and among conspiracy theorists," per the Guardian . Writing Monday on X , Dan Bongino, the podcaster named deputy director of the FBI, said the agency would launch new investigations into the 2023 discovery of cocaine in the White House's West Wing, the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and the planting of pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican party headquarters in Washington, DC, on the night before the 2021 Capitol riot, per the Washington Post .

Authorities believe the bombs, which did not detonate, were planted between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Jan. 5. Their discovery the following day pulled law enforcement resources from the Capitol during the insurrection, per the Post. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $500,000 for information and released footage of a suspect, but no arrests have been made. The leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was unprecedented in modern history and could bring criminal charges depending on how the document was obtained.

The bag of cocaine was discovered in a cubby near the entrance to the West Wing, near an area where visitors are instructed to leave their cellphones, which some 500 people had passed through that day, per the Post. At the time, President Trump suggested it belonged to President Biden or his son, Hunter, even though the Biden family was away from Washington, per the Guardian. The Secret Service checked for fingerprints and DNA on the bag but did not get conclusive results. Bongino said he'd requested weekly briefings on any progress in the cases. He also appealed for "investigative tips on these matters." (More FBI stories.)