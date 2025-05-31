Ingenious Hawk Uses Crosswalk to Hunt

Wildlife in urban areas have to adapt to human ways, but a hawk in New Jersey has taken things to a whole new level. The Cooper's hawk learned to use a crosswalk to hunt prey, reports Smithsonian . Zoologist Vladimir Dinets noticed the bird in action in West Orange, New Jersey, and documented the feat—repeated over and over—in the journal Frontiers in Ethology .

"The observed behavior required having a mental map of the area and understanding the connection between the sound signals and the change in traffic pattern—a remarkable intellectual feat for a young bird that likely had just moved into the city," Dinets writes in the Frontiers journal. "Such level of understanding and use of human traffic patterns by a wild animal has never been reported before." The method of hunting mimics how hawks ambush prey in the wild. (More discoveries stories.)