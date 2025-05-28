Suit: Stunt Double Traumatized by Kevin Costner Rape Scene

Kevin Costner has been sued by a stunt performer on his Horizon sequel , who claims she had to perform in a "violent" unscripted rape scene without the required notice, consent, or participation of an intimacy coordinator. Devyn LaBella was the lead stunt double for Ella Hunt, who plays Juliette in Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, per the Guardian . She says she filmed a scripted scene in which Juliette was raped in May 2023. The following day, she claims actor-director Costner improvised another scene in which Juliette would be assaulted by a different character. She says she had no warning that a male actor had been directed to mount her, pin her down, and "violently" pull up her skirt in a scene "broadcast publicly on monitors for the entire crew to witness."

LaBella was summoned to the set after "Hunt became visibly upset and walked off the set, refusing to do the scene," though LaBella wasn't aware of that at the time, per the lawsuit filed Tuesday in California, per Deadline. The suit alleges the interaction violated contracts requiring performers to consent to and have 48-hour notice of scenes involving nudity or simulated sex and requiring that an intimacy coordinator be present. There are rules in place ensuring sex/rape scenes are filmed on a closed set, with minimal crew present. There was a closed set for the scripted rape scene, but not for the second one, LaBella alleges.

"I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism," says the stunt performer alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and breach of contract. She says she landed in therapy and was "blacklisted from subsequent employment opportunities" on the series after telling others what had happened.

story continues below

Costner denies all allegations through his lawyer. Marty Singer tells Deadline the scene was explained to LaBella, who gave a "thumbs up" to a stunt coordinator to signal her consent. He also cites a text LaBella sent the stunt coordinator, expressing thanks for the "wonderful weeks" and indicating she was "really happy it worked out the way it did." LaBella counters that she felt the need to "keep up a professional attitude" as production was ongoing. (More Kevin Costner stories.)