Release of Costner's Western Sequel Is Canceled

They loved it at Cannes. But movie-goers in the US have been decidedly less enthusiastic about Kevin Costner's ambitious western Horizon: An American Saga . As a result, New Line Cinema has called an abrupt halt to plans of releasing the sequel to cinemas on August 16, reports the Hollywood Reporter . The company phrases it diplomatically, saying the delay is intended "to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks." As of now, no new release date has been scheduled for Horizon: Chapter 2.

The 69-year-old Costner has more than usual at stake here. He says he personally financed $38 million of the $100 million product cost, per the New York Times. What's more, he already has begun filming the third installment, having quit the popular show Yellowstone to focus on the Horizon franchise. The film, which has pulled in a lackluster $25 million since its June 28 release, hasn't exactly wowed critics. It currently has a 48% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and one beef is its 3-hour run time. Critic Ty Burr of the Washington Post complained that the long movie seems more about setting up future movies than in functioning as a stand-alone work. (More Kevin Costner stories.)