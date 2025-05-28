2 of World's Top Weather Agencies Have Dire Warning

Get ready for several years of even more record-breaking heat that pushes Earth to more deadly, fiery, and uncomfortable extremes, two of the world's top weather agencies forecast. There's an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years, according to a five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and the UK Meteorological Office. And for the first time there's a chance—albeit slight—that before the end of the decade, the world's annual temperature will shoot past the Paris climate accord goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and hit a more alarming 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) of heating since the mid-1800s, the two agencies said.