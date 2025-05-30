Taylor Swift Gets Her Wish After 6-Year Fight

In a surprise development, Taylor Swift informed her fans on Friday that she just bought the masters for her first six albums—bringing to an end a tumultuous six-year fight. Just how surprising is it? Variety calls it "one of the more dramatic business developments in pop music history." Details:

Swift struck a deal to buy the six albums from Shamrock Capital. "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she wrote in a lengthy public announcement. "All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."