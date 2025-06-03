Seniors' Pot Use Hits a New High

Cannabis use is quickly gaining ground among older Americans, with new research showing a sharp rise in use by adults 65 and older—especially those with chronic health conditions. For a new cross-sectional study in JAMA Internal Medicine , researchers evaluated nearly 15,700 adults aged 65 and older, finding that past-month cannabis use climbed from 4.8% in 2021 to 7% in 2023, per MedPage Today . That's a nearly 46% surge, per Axios . The study highlights that certain subgroups saw especially sharp increases. Past-month cannabis use among adults identifying as "other" race rose from 1.6% to 7.4%, while use among those with a college or postgraduate degree jumped from 4.9% to 8.3%.

Higher-income seniors, once the least likely to use cannabis, now top the list of demographic subgroups at 9.1%, a shift the researchers suggest could be linked to better affordability and access. Other trends included increases among women, married adults, and those living in states where medical cannabis is legal. The study also found cannabis use doubled or more among older adults with chronic illnesses, such as COPD, heart conditions, diabetes, cancer, or two or more chronic diseases. The authors caution that older adults are particularly vulnerable to adverse effects—including increased risk of emergencies and falls—given physiological changes and more frequent chronic health issues in this population.

While more older adults are turning to cannabis, the report notes that medical evidence for its use in this group remains mixed. An accompanying editorial stresses that existing research is inconsistent and urges healthcare providers to discuss the risks and possible benefits openly with patients. The authors call for more rigorous studies to clarify cannabis' role for older adults as interest continues to grow. The survey data did not distinguish between recreational and medical use or the frequency of use, as Axios points out, which researchers acknowledge as a limitation. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)