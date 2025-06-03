Joni Ernst Goes on Defense: 'I'm Very Compassionate'

On Monday, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst was forced once again to confront statements she made at a Friday town hall in Iowa, though this time around, she was considerably less flip about it. The senator's original remarks in Butler County came about when the event's conversation turned to Medicaid and how the GOP's domestic policy bill wending its way through Congress could affect benefits. When an attendee yelled out that people could die if Medicaid is cut and coverage is lost, Ernst replied, "Well, we all are going to die." A video Ernst disseminated the next day appeared to poke fun at the situation, but on Monday, the senator got more serious. "I'm very compassionate, and you need to listen to the entire conversation," Ernst told CBS News on Monday.