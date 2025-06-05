Trump Fires Back at Musk

"I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot," President Trump said Thursday, firing back after the billionaire spent days heavily criticizing the "Big Beautiful Bill." Musk has called the bill a "disgusting abomination," pointing to the increase in the federal deficit, but Trump said Musk opposed it for personal reasons, CNBC reports. "Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate, and you know, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles," Trump said. The president downplayed Musk's contributions to his campaign, saying he would have won Pennsylvania even without the help of Musk, who spent around $250 million on the campaign, reports the AP.