Ferris Bueller's Vest Is Up for Auction

Ferris Bueller's Day Off came out in 1986, but the day off it depicted was 40 years ago today. Sotheby's—saying "Life moves pretty fast, own a piece of it"—is marking the anniversary by putting the character's vest on the auction block. The auction house expects the sweater vest, which Matthew Broderick wore in scenes including the Cubs game at Wrigley Field and the parade he takes over, to fetch between $300,000 and $600,000, NBC News reports.