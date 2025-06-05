Ferris Bueller's Vest Is Up for Auction

Ferris Bueller's Day Off came out in 1986, but the day off it depicted was 40 years ago today. Sotheby's—saying "Life moves pretty fast, own a piece of it"—is marking the anniversary by putting the character's vest on the auction block. The auction house expects the sweater vest, which Matthew Broderick wore in scenes including the Cubs game at Wrigley Field and the parade he takes over, to fetch between $300,000 and $600,000, NBC News reports.
The vest is "composed of camel and dark brown acrylic yarn," the listing states. "Minimal pilling and loose threads consistent with age and production-use." Sotheby's is taking bids until June 24. The vest is part of a lot that includes, among other things, a Save Ferris Donation Fund keychain replica prop, a VHS copy of the movie, and and what Sotheby's describes as a "screen-used baseball prop." "Ferris famously catches a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 5th, 1985," the listing states. (More Ferris Bueller's Day Off stories.)