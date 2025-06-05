Maker of Pampers, Tide Is Cutting Up to 7K Jobs

Procter & Gamble says it will cut up to 7,000 jobs over the next two years. The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers is implementing a restructuring program at a time when tariffs are raising costs for American companies and consumers are growing anxious about the economy, the AP reports. The job cuts, announced at the Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, make up approximately 6% of the company's global workforce, or about 15% of its nonmanufacturing positions, said Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten.

"This restructuring program is an important step toward ensuring our ability to deliver our long-term algorithm over the coming two to three years," Schulten said. "It does not, however, remove the near-term challenges that we currently face."