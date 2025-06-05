Maker of Pampers, Tide Is Cutting Up to 7K Jobs

Procter & Gamble is restructuring as tariffs raise costs
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 5, 2025 11:54 AM CDT
Procter & Gamble Is Cutting Up to 7K Jobs
The Procter & Gamble headquarters complex in downtown Cincinnati.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Procter & Gamble says it will cut up to 7,000 jobs over the next two years. The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers is implementing a restructuring program at a time when tariffs are raising costs for American companies and consumers are growing anxious about the economy, the AP reports. The job cuts, announced at the Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, make up approximately 6% of the company's global workforce, or about 15% of its nonmanufacturing positions, said Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten.

  • "This restructuring program is an important step toward ensuring our ability to deliver our long-term algorithm over the coming two to three years," Schulten said. "It does not, however, remove the near-term challenges that we currently face."

  • Procter & Gamble, based in Cincinnati, had approximately 108,000 employees worldwide in June 2024. The cuts are part of a broader restructuring program. Procter & Gamble will also end sales of some of its products in certain markets. The company said it will provide more details about that in July.
  • Like many companies, Procter & Gamble is dealing with American consumers who are worrying about their spending as they keep an eye on inflation. US consumer sentiment fell slightly in May for the fifth straight month, surprising economists.
  • On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released an analysis that said that President Trump's sweeping tariff plan would cut deficits by $2.8 trillion over a 10-year period while shrinking the economy, raising the inflation rate and reducing the purchasing power of households overall. Baked into the CBO analysis is a prediction that households would ultimately buy less from countries hit with added tariffs. The budget office estimates that the tariffs would increase the average annual rate of inflation by 0.4 percentage points in 2025 and 2026.
  • In April, Procter & Gamble noted during a conference call that the biggest US tariff impacts were coming from raw and packaging materials and some finished products sourced from China. The company said that it would be looking at sourcing options and productivity improvements to mitigate the tariff impact, but that it may also have to raise prices on some products.

