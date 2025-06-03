'Disgusting Abomination:' Musk Blasts Trump's Bill

Last week, as he prepared to exit his DC role, Elon Musk told CBS News that he was "disappointed" in the Big Beautiful Bill that passed the House to pay for President Trump's domestic agenda. That comment was restrained compared to the criticism he leveled on Tuesday:

Musk's big complaint is that the bill would add to the budget deficit, and he cited a figure of $2.5 trillion. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the spending package—now under consideration in the Senate—would add $2.3 trillion to federal budget deficits over the next decade, reports Fox Business. GOP Sen. Rand Paul, meanwhile, puts the figure at closer to $5 trillion. It's why he's promising to vote against the measure in the Senate, per Fox News.