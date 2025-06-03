Politics / Elon Musk 'Disgusting Abomination': Musk Blasts Trump's Bill He blasts 'Big Beautiful Bill' now being debated in the Senate By John Johnson Posted Jun 3, 2025 1:11 PM CDT Copied Elon Musk speaks during a news conference with President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Last week, as he prepared to exit his DC role, Elon Musk told CBS News that he was "disappointed" in the Big Beautiful Bill that passed the House to pay for President Trump's domestic agenda. That comment was restrained compared to the criticism he leveled on Tuesday: "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," he wrote on his X platform, reports CNBC. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." Musk's big complaint is that the bill would add to the budget deficit, and he cited a figure of $2.5 trillion. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the spending package—now under consideration in the Senate—would add $2.3 trillion to federal budget deficits over the next decade, reports Fox Business. GOP Sen. Rand Paul, meanwhile, puts the figure at closer to $5 trillion. It's why he's promising to vote against the measure in the Senate, per Fox News. (More Elon Musk stories.) Report an error