Halle Berry's 'Floating' Marriage Proposal Awaits

For nearly five years, Halle Berry and musician Van Hunt have been an official item—but in terms of making it really official, the Catwoman actor is still hedging. The couple appeared Wednesday on Today, and they told the outlet that Hunt, 55, has actually popped the question to Berry. "I put out the proposal, and it''s still on hold, as you can see," Hunt said. "It's just out there floating." He then joked: "You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry, for her part, doesn't seem to balk at her love for Hunt, but the marriage part still gives her pause. "I've been married three times," she said. "Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't." She added that she believes she will eventually marry Hunt, "because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married." But, she noted, marriage would come "not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Per Page Six, the couple definitely seem like they're into each other, having "proudly flaunted their love—and lust—for one another" via online posts, including one that showed them cuddled up in bed on Mother's Day. Berry was previously wed to baseball player David Justice, musician Eric Benet, and actor Olivier Martinez. She has an 11-year-old son with Martinez and a 17-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Hunt has a son from a previous relationship. (More Halle Berry stories.)