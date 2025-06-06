Baby Dies Amid Canada Measles Outbreak

Premature baby was born to unvaccinated mother
Posted Jun 6, 2025 7:32 AM CDT
"Measles poses a serious risk to unvaccinated individuals and to infants in the early stages of life in particular," Moore said.   (Getty Images/Kittisak Kaewchalun)

A baby born prematurely to an unvaccinated mother has become the first measles patient to die in a measles outbreak that started in Canada last year. The infant died in Ontario, where nearly 2,000 cases have been reported, more than in the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, reports AFP. It's not clear whether measles was the cause of death. Across the country, more than 2,700 confirmed and suspected measles cases have been reported.

  • "The infant contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief health officer, said in a statement. "While measles may have been a contributing factor in both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus. Out of respect for the family's privacy, no further personal or medical details will be shared."

  • Sylvia Jones, Ontario's health minister, said the death should be a wake-up call, the CBC reports. "I hope today's terrible news really refocuses people's conversations with their primary-care practitioners," she said. "Listen, this is real, this is impactful, and as we have seen this week, sometimes can lead to death." She said officials have been working hard to convince parents to get their children—and themselves—vaccinated, with efforts including a "multimillion-dollar social media campaign."
  • "Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk and I urge everyone, but especially those who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which will protect both a parent and baby," Moore said. "This vaccine has been safely used for over 50 years and is highly effective."
  • Earlier this year, Moore said the outbreak was "disproportionately affecting some Mennonite, Amish, and other Anabaptist communities," which have lower vaccination rates, AFP reports. The Texas-New Mexico outbreak has also disproportionately hit Mennonite communities.
