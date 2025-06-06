Baby Dies Amid Canada Measles Outbreak

A baby born prematurely to an unvaccinated mother has become the first measles patient to die in a measles outbreak that started in Canada last year. The infant died in Ontario, where nearly 2,000 cases have been reported, more than in the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, reports AFP. It's not clear whether measles was the cause of death. Across the country, more than 2,700 confirmed and suspected measles cases have been reported.

"The infant contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief health officer, said in a statement. "While measles may have been a contributing factor in both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus. Out of respect for the family's privacy, no further personal or medical details will be shared."