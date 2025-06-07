Cops in Spanish Town Ridiculed Over Photo Pick

Police in the small town of Santa Fe in Spain are trying to reel in the backlash over their latest effort to keep the streets peaceful. As the Guardian reports, the department posted an image of six older women chatting outside, engaging in an age-old tradition known as tomando el fresco, or "taking in the fresh air."

Police request: "We know that putting chairs or tables outside the door is a tradition in many towns, but the public road is regulated," the caption reads. "If police ask you to remove them, do so out of respect and in the interests of coexistence. With civility and common sense, there's no harm done. Thank you for your cooperation!"