Stephen Miller: Nobody Will Fight the US Over Greenland

Stephen Miller defended the Trump administration's push to make Greenland a part of the US and accused critics of hypocrisy on the question. "The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland?" he asked in a CNN interview on Monday. "What is the basis of their territorial claim?" While the Trump aide didn't rule out the possibility of US military action in Greenland, he suggested the scenario was far-fetched. "Nobody's going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Miller told Jake Tapper, per Fox News .

Miller's comments followed a social media post by his wife after the military action in Venezuela suggesting that Greenland would be next. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been publicly demanding that the US "stop the threats," asserting that a US takeover would undercut the core NATO principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Miller argued it would actually help NATO. "For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States," he said. "And so that's a conversation that we're going to have as a country. That's a process we're going to have as a community of nations."

Miller also defended the aggressive posture of the US in broad terms. "We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power," he said. "These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time." In response, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Miller had just offered "a very good definition of imperialism," per the New York Times. "We're going back to where we were 100 years ago, or 50 years ago, where the big, powerful countries were exploiting poorer countries for their natural resources."