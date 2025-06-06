New Plastic Dissolves in Seawater Within Hours

Researchers in Japan say they have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, marking a potential milestone in the fight against ocean pollution. Scientists at the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo recently showcased the material, which disappears from a container of salt water in about an hour with some stirring, reports Reuters . The material breaks down a lot faster than other biodegradable plastics and leaves no residue, the team says.

Project leader Takuzo Aida says the plastic matches traditional materials in strength but stands out for its rapid decomposition and environmentally-friendly breakdown process. In seawater, the plastic simply dissolves into its component parts, which bacteria are able to further process, meaning no microplastics are left behind. On land, a 2-inch piece dissolves in soil after about 200 hours, Aida says. "Basically, it's a glassy type of plastic," he tells Sky News Australia. "It's transparent and looks very like the ordinary type of plastics you see every day. However, unlike the traditional petroleum-based plastics, it's made from natural resources, or substances that haven't been used in plastics before."

The research team is now exploring optimal coating techniques to maintain the plastic's usability for commercial applications—a process still in development. Aida says there is growing interest from companies in the packaging sector, though commercialization plans have not yet been finalized. "Children cannot choose the planet they will live on. It is our duty as scientists to ensure that we leave them with the best possible environment," Aida says. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)