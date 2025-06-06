Ex-Saints QB Explains His 'Crazy' Reason for Retiring

Last month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr made a surprise announcement that he was retiring from the NFL at age 34 due to serious shoulder issues. He's now revealing more on that decision, which apparently involved some guilt on his part on possibly sitting out injured while still collecting a paycheck, as per his contract. "I didn't want to have surgery and just sit there and—it sounds crazy but—just take the Saints' money," he tells Front Office Sports.

The outlet notes that Carr sacrificed $30 million he was due to be paid in 2025 as part of his four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints, though he'll keep a $10 million roster bonus that took effect in March.

Carr says he could've chosen to simply forgo needed surgery on his shoulder and keep playing, but whenever he tried to play as is, "I wasn't near 100%, and so that doesn't help [the team], either." Per the Athletic and the AP, Carr didn't play many games last season thanks to an oblique injury, and his season ended early due to a hand fracture.