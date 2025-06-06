Ex-Saints QB Explains His 'Crazy' Reason for Retiring

Derek Carr, 34, says he would've felt bad drawing $30M salary while recovering from needed surgery
Posted Jun 6, 2025 9:33 AM CDT
Retired Saints QB Explains Why He Retired, Gave Up $30M
Derek Carr is seen during a Saints-Rams game in New Orleans on Dec. 1, 2024.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Last month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr made a surprise announcement that he was retiring from the NFL at age 34 due to serious shoulder issues. He's now revealing more on that decision, which apparently involved some guilt on his part on possibly sitting out injured while still collecting a paycheck, as per his contract. "I didn't want to have surgery and just sit there and—it sounds crazy but—just take the Saints' money," he tells Front Office Sports.

  • The outlet notes that Carr sacrificed $30 million he was due to be paid in 2025 as part of his four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints, though he'll keep a $10 million roster bonus that took effect in March.
  • Carr says he could've chosen to simply forgo needed surgery on his shoulder and keep playing, but whenever he tried to play as is, "I wasn't near 100%, and so that doesn't help [the team], either." Per the Athletic and the AP, Carr didn't play many games last season thanks to an oblique injury, and his season ended early due to a hand fracture.

  • Carr, who has also played for the Raiders, tells FOS that the Saints asked him to continue playing, and that many people told him he was "crazy" for retiring, but that "my heart was at peace, and that's really all that mattered."
  • His final record in the league, per the AP: 41,245 yards passing, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions, with a 77-92 regular-season record as a starter, and 0-1 in the playoffs.
  • So what's next for Carr? He's considering either getting into sports media or coaching, as well as continuing business ventures with his brother, former NFL player David Carr.
