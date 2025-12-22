CBS Chief Pulls 60 Minutes Segment on Deportations

CBS News' new boss has yanked a 60 Minutes investigation off the air at the last minute, and the show's own correspondent is calling it a political move. Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled a segment examining alleged mistreatment of Venezuelan migrants held at a high-security prison in El Salvador just a day and a half before Sunday's broadcast, NPR reports. Weiss told staff the piece couldn't run without an on-the-record response from the Trump administration. The decision came after the story had already been cleared by senior producers, news executives, and the network's legal and standards teams, according to two people familiar with the reviews.