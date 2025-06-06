House Dems Are Pretty Curious About Musk's Epstein Claim

As the sudden President Trump - Elon Musk war continues another day , Democrats are focusing on one Musk "bomb" in particular: his insistence that the US president "is in the Epstein files," and that those files are being held back from the public because of it. House Dems took note of Musk's claim about the documentation related to the case of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including Trump's possible implication, and they've now put in requests with the DOJ and FBI to "immediately clarify" that. In a Thursday letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, Reps. Stephen Lynch and Robert Garcia wrote with "profound alarm" about Musk's allegation, asking why only a portion of the Epstein files have been declassified and released, and none since February.

The lawmakers, who cite Trump's once-close friendship with Epstein, now want a timeline of that process, as well as "a description of Trump's role in reviewing the files, a list of personnel involved in their release, and an answer for why files previously released to Congress contained 'significant redactions,'" per Axios. "Any attempts to prevent the appropriate release of the Epstein files to shield the president from truth and accountability merits intense scrutiny by Congress and by the Department of Justice," Lynch and Garcia write. A House release is more blunt, asking: "Is Trump Suppressing The Epstein Files?" The White House is dismissing news of the congressmen's request. "Oversight Democrats are engaged in another baseless stunt that bears no weight in fact or reality," a spokesperson notes to Axios. (Could a truce between Trump and Musk be brewing?)