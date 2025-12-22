Denmark Isn't Happy With New US Move on Greenland

President picks Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy, who wants territory to be part of US
Posted Dec 22, 2025 7:01 AM CST
Trump's New Greenland Move Ticks Off Denmark
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks to reporters at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., Sept. 3, 2025.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Denmark plans to haul in the US ambassador for an explanation after President Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland—and that envoy immediately talked about making the Arctic island American. As the Guardian reports, the controversy began Sunday, when Trump announced that Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry would take the post. "Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Landry then tweeted that "it's an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S." He also made clear it would not affect his role as governor.

"I am deeply angered by the appointment and the statement, which I find totally unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Denmark's TV2. Trump has repeatedly talked about his desire for the US to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark that is largely self-governing, notes Reuters. The administration often cites national security as a reason, but it also has an eye on Greenland's rare earth metals, reports the Washington Post.

Greenland's leaders and Denmark have repeatedly stressed the island is not for sale and that its future is for Greenlanders to decide. A January poll suggests most of Greenland's roughly 57,000 residents want independence from Denmark—but not US membership. The island sits between North America and Europe on emerging Arctic shipping routes and lies on the shortest path for missiles between Russia and the US, drawing growing interest from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow.

