Two Shot Dead Near Landmark Vegas Fountain

Dispute began on social media, spread to real life, say police
Posted Jun 9, 2025 8:20 AM CDT
People watch the fountains of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas in this 2020 photo.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

Two people were shot to death on the Vegas strip Sunday night, and police say the violence appears to have escalated from a dispute on social media. The unidentified victims were shot about 10:40pm near the famous fountain of the Bellagio Resort & Casino, reports KSNV and the AP. The shooter remains at large, but police have a suspect in mind:

  • "It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting," the Vegas police department wrote in a news release.
  • Police didn't provide any details about the social media dispute but characterized the shooting as an "isolated incident."
