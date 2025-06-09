Two Shot Dead Near Landmark Vegas Fountain

Two people were shot to death on the Vegas strip Sunday night, and police say the violence appears to have escalated from a dispute on social media. The unidentified victims were shot about 10:40pm near the famous fountain of the Bellagio Resort & Casino, reports KSNV and the AP. The shooter remains at large, but police have a suspect in mind:

"It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting," the Vegas police department wrote in a news release.

Police didn't provide any details about the social media dispute but characterized the shooting as an "isolated incident."