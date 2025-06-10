Expert: Trump's $1K for Babies Idea Is 'Upside-Down'

President Trump turned his attentions Monday to one of the provisions in the GOP's spending bill that's making its way through Congress: the so-called Trump accounts that his administration hopes to set up for nearly all babies born during his second term. The tax-deferred savings accounts would be offered to infants born in the US between Dec. 31, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2029, with $1,000 already parked in it courtesy of the US government. Parents or others would be allowed to deposit up to $5,000 annually in each account, and when the child turns 18, they'd be able to use the funds, taxed as long-term capital gains, for specially designated purposes, including going to college, starting a business, or buying a home.

Trump: "This is a pro-family initiative that will help millions of Americans harness the strength of our economy to lift up the next generation, and they'll really be getting a big jump on life, especially if we get a little bit lucky with some of the numbers in the economies into the future," the president said Monday at a White House CEO roundtable, per the Washington Post.