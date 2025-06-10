Home Depot Thrust Into Tricky Spot in LA

One chain has found itself squarely in the crosshairs of the immigration unrest in Los Angeles: Home Depot. As the Los Angeles Times puts it, that chain has been put in "a difficult situation, with its locations serving as a frequent site of raids, potentially turning away customers." What you need to know:

An initial round of immigration arrests targeted a Home Depot parking lot in the Westlake neighborhood, among other locations, on Friday. The Washington Post reports more than 100 men and women started running after masked agents jumped out of a white van and began handcuffing whomever they could reach. "The hardware store parking lot was empty for the first 24 hours after the raid," it noted. Next: CBS News reports that the following day, federal agents "were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office near another Home Depot in Paramount," sparking suspicions another raid would happen there. It didn't, but protesters descended on the location, and the Times reports the store closed. (For more: This Times article delves into the role a local assemblyman's Instagram posts played in what transpired on Saturday.)